COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 2 Gamecocks on Mackey list

2 Gamecocks on Mackey list

University of South Carolina tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner are among the 54 players listed on the 2022 preseason John Mackey Award Watch List.

The Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, as selected by a vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

As a player, John Mackey revolutionized the tight-end position when he entered the NFL with the Baltimore Colts in 1963. Regarded as one of the all-time greats to have ever played tight end, Mackey played in the NFL for 10 years and elected to the Pro Bowl five times.

Allen on Mackey list

The Friends of John Mackey organization announced that Clemson tight end Davis Allen has been named as one of 54 candidates on the watch list for the Mackey Award.

Putnam on Rimington list

The Boomer Esiason Foundation announced that Clemson offensive lineman Will Putnam has been named as one of 40 members on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the nation's top center.⁠

Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.

Rucker on Biletnikoff list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- University of South Carolina junior wide receiver Corey Rucker is one of 43 student-athletes on the Preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Rucker comes to South Carolina after spending two seasons at Arkansas State University.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver.