COLLEGE HOOPS: SC State falls at Duquesne

Dae Dae Grant had 14 points in Duquesne’s 96-71 victory against South Carolina State on Monday night.

Grant also contributed six assists for the Dukes (2-1). Jimmy Clark III scored 13 points while going 6 of 6 from the field. Rodney Gunn Jr. shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Davion Everett led the way for the Bulldogs (0-3) with 15 points and nine rebounds. DaJuan Bates added 14 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Jordan Simpson had 11 points.

SC State will travel to face Kentucky Thursday.

Claflin (M) 89, Allen 61

Claflin (1-0) opened its season Monday with an 89-61 win over Allen University.

Bryson Dennis led the Panthers with 19 points. Shamarie McLeod added 13 points and Jailen Williams added 11 points. Allen Hatchett recorded 10 points and added a game-high seven rebounds.

The Panthers will celebrate Homecoming Saturday against Morris College.

Claflin (W) 79, North Greenville 69

The Lady Panthers opened the season with a 79-69 win at North Greenville.

Lauren Scott led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Breanna Price added 15 points and four rebounds, Janelle Horton added 13 points and seven rebounds and Nya Morris added 10 points with five rebounds.

Claflin (1-0) will celebrate Homecoming Saturday against Morris College. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.