COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Woody Dantzler among SC hall finalists

GREENVILLE -- The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has announced the 25 finalists that will determine the Class of 2022 to be enshrined at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville.

This year’s finalists consist of 22 modern-era nominees of players, administrators and coaches, plus three legacy nominees.

A legacy nominee honors those considered outside the modern era and/or have passed away. Each nominee was either born, grew up or played in the State of South Carolina, coached at one of the collegiate football programs in the state or has had a positive and significant impact on the game in South Carolina.

Voting is completed online at scfootballhof.org and open to everyone who would like to participate. The final round voting period runs through January 10, 2023, and provides SCFHOF members, football fans and media outlets an opportunity to vote for up to four modern-era nominees and one legacy nominee.

Class of 2022 finalists

S.C. natives who played college football outside South Carolina: Troy Brown (Barnwell), Dexter Coakley (Mt. Pleasant), Ben Coates (Greenwood), Rickey Foggie (Laurens), Albert Haynesworth (Hartsville), Tony Rice (Woodruff), and Clyde Simmons, Jr. (Lane).

Allen University: Sam Davis (Legacy)

The Citadel: Brian Ruff

Clemson: Terry Allen, Joe Bostic, Jeff Bryant, Woody Dantzler (Orangeburg), CJ Spiller, and Jim Stuckey (Cayce).

Furman: Stanford Jennings (Summerville)

South Carolina: Sheldon Brown (Lancaster), Brad Edwards, Lou Holtz (Former Gamecock HC), Joe Morrison (Former Gamecock HC/Legacy), Corey Miller (Pageland), and Sidney Rice (Gaffney).

South Carolina State: John Gilliam (Greenwood), and Marion Motley (Legacy)

Wofford: Mike Ayers (Former Wofford HC).

The SCFHOF is a 501(c)(3) “For Impact” organization whose mission is to honor South Carolina football legends and help lead South Carolina students to the top-10 states in the country for college and career readiness by Dec. 31, 2030.