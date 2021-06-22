College Football Playoff presidents OK expansion evaluation

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a bit of a caution when asked about how soon a new playoff could be up and running.

"I would temper my expectations, and never say never, but we've got an opportunity to dig deeper as a group," Sankey said. "Those answers are going to come. There were decisions made back in 2012, 2013, 2014 that guide us for 12 years. That's reality. Can that change? I don't know."

The detailed proposal for a 12-team playoff was developed over two years by four members of the CFP management committee: Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson, Sankey and Swarbrick.

Keenum said the meeting Tuesday made him aware of numerous legal matters that have to be taken into consideration, along with the extensive feedback from others.

"We have bowl partnerships with our six playoff bowls, every conference has affiliations with its own set of bowls and there are contracts that are in place already," Keenum said. "We're just past halfway under our current 12-year contract. What are all the legal issues that have to be addressed from that standpoint? We have a media partner right now, ESPN, and so ... how does this impact that relationship with that particular provider, not only for the balance of the contract, but beyond."