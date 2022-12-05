COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Clemson QB, others in SC plan to transfer

Just two days after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced Monday he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can be on and off the field,” Uiagalelei said in a tweet. “The brotherhood we have at Clemson is something special. The relationships I have built with the guys on the team run much deeper than football.”

The junior quarterback, who is set to graduate in December, led Clemson to an 11-2 record and a spot in the Orange Bowl. Uiagalelei finished the season with 2,521 yards passing and 22 touchdowns, he also rushed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns.

Along with Uiagalelei, six other Clemson players were reported to have entered their names in the transfer portal. They include: Kobe Pace (RB), Kevin Swint (DE), EJ Williams (WR), Fred Davis II (DB), Billy Wiles (QB) and Dacari Collins (WR).

South Carolina

At South Carolina, tight end Austin Stogner announced Monday he would enter the transfer portal. Stogner finished the season with 20 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown. He transferred to South Carolina last season from Oklahoma.

Other South Carolina players that were reported to enter the portal Monday include Joey Hunter (DB), Darryle Ware (LB) and Cam Hardy (DB).

Last week, All-SEC defensive back Cam Smith announced his intention to skip the Gator Bowl and prepare for the NFL Draft.

SC State

Late last week, SC State defensive back Kendall Moultrie announced his intentions to transfer from the Bulldog football team.

Moultrie will graduate in December and have one year of eligibility remaining.

“I would like to thank SC State and the Bulldog family for giving me the chance to play the game I love. I enjoyed sharing the field and going to battle with all my teammates,” Moultrie said in a tweet.

Moultrie is the second SC State player to enter the transfer portal. Linebacker BJ Davis announced his intentions to leave shortly after the final game of the regular season.

It was announced Monday that SC State receiver Shaquan Davis has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. Former SC State defensive back Decobie Durant took part in last year’s game.