Clemson women outlast Cavaliers, 79-69

CLEMSON – Clemson women’s basketball improved to 15-14 on the year and 6-11 in the ACC after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13, 4-13) 79-69 in their return to Littlejohn Coliseum.

Four Tigers hit double digits, with Amari Robinson leading all scorers with 18, followed by Daisha Bradford, Brie Perpignan, and Eno Inyang with 14 each. Hannah Hank pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and Clemson shot 78% from the free throw line.

The Tigers and Cavaliers went back and forth in the first quarter; a pair of layups by Robinson and Kionna Gaines gave the Tigers the lead they would not relinquish. Clemson then went on a late 7-0 first-quarter run to set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Clemson and Virginia played an evenly matched second quarter, as the Tigers outscored the Cavs 19-18. Robinson led all scorers during this quarter with eight points and Hank led with four rebounds. Five different Tigers put up second-quarter points to give Clemson a 44-39 lead to end the first half.

Bradford opened up the second half with a three-pointer, collecting 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter alone. The Tiger defense was in full force as well in the third, as they pulled down 10 of their 29 defensive rebounds in the game.

Clemson locked down on defense and held Virginia scoreless for the final 2:07 of the game. The Tigers were perfect from the free throw line as they went 9-for-9. Clemson’s posts showed out in the final quarter as they scored 12 points in the paint to secure Clemson’s victory.

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. as they host the Florida State Seminoles. The program will honor its seniors following the conclusion of the game.