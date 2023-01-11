COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln (Pa.) 73, Claflin (M) 57

The Claflin Panthers dropped to 4-2 in conference play after a 73-57 loss to Lincoln Monday night.

Lincoln was able to score 33 points off 24 Claflin turnovers and built a 20-point halftime lead.

Reggie Hudson led Lincoln with 15 points while Ethan Garita and Korey Williams each had 14 points.

Jerrez Porter led Claflin with 16 points while Shamarie McLeod added 12 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers were out-rebounded 44-30 in the loss.

Claflin moved up to the #21 spot on the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) poll and is ranked fifth in the latest NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors Association (D2SIDA) Atlantic Region poll.

Claflin will face CIAA foe Livingstone on the road Saturday

