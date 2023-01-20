COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 18 Cougars win 19th straight

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and No. 18 Charleston won its 19th straight with a 69-55 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night.

The Cougars (20-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 20 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation's longest winning streak. Charleston is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week, jumping four spots this week for its highest ranking since being No. 16 in the 1998-99 season.

Charleston trailed 31-28 at halftime after making just eight field goals and turning it over eight times. Smith kept the Cougars close with three 3-pointers and Bolon added 10 points. Monmouth led for 16 minutes, 34 seconds in the first half.

Charleston made seven of its first 14 shots of the second half to build a 48-39 lead after eight minutes. The Cougars went on a 13-0 run during the stretch with two 3-pointers apiece from Smith and Ben Burnham.

Pat Robinson III gave Charleston its first double-digit lead at 54-44 with 8:19 left in the second half after a personal 5-0 run. Monmouth got as close as seven with five minutes to go before Smith made his seventh 3-pointer to go ahead by 10 again.

Charleston finished 19 of 53 from the field (36%) with 15 turnovers. The Cougars were coming off consecutive games with at least 15 made 3-pointers, but were 12 of 30 against Monmouth.

Clemson women fall to No. 7 Notre Dame 57-54

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 20 points and Maddy Westbeld got 15, including a layup with less than four minutes left that put No. 7 Notre Dame ahead for good in a 57-54 win at Clemson on Thursday night. The Fighting Irish held on despite scoring 31 fewer points than their average coming it. Clemson had a pair of chances to tie things in the final seconds, but Daisha Bradford missed both 3-pointers to send Notre Dame to its eighth win in the past nine games. Brie Perpingnan led Clemson with 11 points.