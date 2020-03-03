COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gamecocks down
Mississippi State
COLUMBIA -- Maik Kotsar scored 20 points on senior night to lead South Carolina to an 83-71 win over Mississippi State.
Mississippi State started the game fast and led 11-5, as South Carolina showed some of the usual senior night jitters. Then South Carolina scored eight points off five turnovers and went on a five minute, 20-0 run to take the lead for good. The run helped propel South Carolina to an 18-point lead with 9:01 left.
Then, the officiating took over.
The number of fouls called were roughly even, but not all fouls are even. Jermaine Couisnard and Trae Hannibal each picked up two fouls, leaving TJ Moss to run the point for South Carolina. He struggled on both ends of the court, and the Gamecocks sputtered on offense, and had numerous breakdowns on defense. The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead, now the ones to take advantage of nine points off six turnovers. They weren’t able to erase the lead entirely, but got within a 40-38 score at halftime.
In the second half, Mississippi State got into foul trouble. Reggie Perry, who was nearly unstoppable with 17 points and 16 rebounds, picked up his fourth foul on a charge with 16:53 left. Perry only sat for five minutes, coming back in after the under 12 media timeout, but he was limited in how aggressive he could be. South Carolina repeatedly went at him on defense, and all Perry could do was watch the Gamecocks score.
American Legacy's
Mobile Truck Tour
coming to Claflin
In recognition of the CIAA Basketball Tournament’s 75th anniversary American Legacy has launched a mobile truck exhibit tour celebrating the historic milestone. The CIAA mobile tour is sponsored by Toyota.
The mobile tour, which provide students with a look at the tournament’s history and the pioneers who set the stage for what the tournament has become today, will arrive on the Claflin University campus frp, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5. in the circle near the Café .
The CIAA Mobile Museum highlights include:
• A 75-year timeline highlighting some of the most important dates, teams, players and coaches with photos of the tournament’s history.
• A special section featuring CIAA Legends including Clarence “Big House” Gaines, Charles Oakley, Ben Wallace and more.
Louisville women
enter ACC tourney
as headliner
For once, fourth-ranked Louisville is the unquestioned headliner at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The Cardinals (27-3, 16-2) won the regular-season race outright for the first time since joining the league before the 2014-15 season. After sharing the regular-season crown the past two years with Notre Dame, Jeff Walz's team finished two games ahead 10th-ranked North Carolina State as it pursues a second ACC Tournament title.
"I think we're playing defensively as well as we've played all year," Walz said after Sunday's win against Virginia Tech. "We're really dialed in, and that's where you want to make sure you're playing good ball."
The tournament opens Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, while the Cardinals, Wolfpack, Duke and No. 22 Florida State have double byes into Friday's quarterfinals as the top four seeds. The championship game is Sunday.
The Cardinals led the league in scoring (73.3), shooting percentage (.457) and free-throw percentage (.746) while ranking third in 3-point shooting (.349). Louisville also boasts the league player of the year in Dana Evans (17.9 points) and defensive player of the year in Kylee Shook (league-best 2.8 blocks).
The Cardinals won the tournament as the No. 1 seed in 2018 before losing to the Fighting Irish in last year's final. Claiming another championship would strengthen the Cardinals' case for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Wednesday games
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Clemson women vs. Miami, ACC tournament, 6:30 p.m.