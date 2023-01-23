Delaware State 58, SC State (W) 49

South Carolina State suffered another fourth-quarter collapse Monday night as Delaware State outscored the Lady Bulldogs 22-10 in the final quarter to earn a 58-49 victory.

Saturday against Maryland Eastern Shore, SC State held a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter only to lose 58-52. Monday, the Lady Bulldogs held a 39-36 lead going into the fourth quarter, but a six minute scoring drought allowed the Lady Hornets to come back and get the win.

Rakyha Reid led South Carolina State with 11 points while Janiah Hinton and Jayah Hicks each had eight points. Hicks also added 11 rebounds.

Savannah Brooks led Delaware State with 18 points and five rebounds.

SC State will be on the road Saturday at Norfolk State.

Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25

Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers. Purdue returned to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, moving up two spots after Houston’s loss to Temple. The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes after a volatile week where just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago. Alabama climbed two spots to No. 2, its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03. Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State round out the top five.

Cougars remain at No. 18

CHARLESTON -- The College of Charleston men's basketball team remained at No. 18 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Their fourth consecutive week in the poll this season, the Cougars received 445 points up from last week's 351.

The Cougars earned three CAA victories this week over William & Mary, Monmouth and Northeastern. The team averaged 79.3 points per game with and 44.3 rebounds per game in the stretch, defeating their opponents by a combined 68 points.

Pat Kelsey's program currently holds the country's longest winning streak (20) and most wins (21). The Cougars sit at 73 in the KenPom rankings and 43 in the NCAA NET rankings. Charleston returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday when they host Hofstra at TD Arena.