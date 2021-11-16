COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 Skip to main content
Georgia beats SC State 76-60

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Cook scored 22 points to surpass 1,000 in his career and sparked Georgia to a 76-60 victory over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Cook, who came into the game eight points shy of the milestone, knocked down a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game and had seven points in the Bulldogs' 17-6 run to open the contest.

Cook scored his ninth on a layup with 2:21 left in the first half. He finished shooting 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, dished seven assists and collecting three steals.

Kario Oquendo had four steals and finished with 17 points and Braelen Bridges added 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Georgia (2-0).

Omer Croskey hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead South Carolina State (0-5). He was the lone Bulldogs to reach double-figure scoring.

Wednesday games

Clemson Women at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

