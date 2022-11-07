COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson opens with win over The Citadel 80-69

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 23 points, Ian Schieffelin and Hunter Tyson added double-doubles and Clemson turned back The Citadel 80-69 in a season opener.

Hunter sank 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Tigers. Schieffelin scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 14 rebounds off the bench, while Tyson finished with 19 points and 13 boards.

Austin Ash hit five 3-pointers, scoring 19, to lead The Citadel.

Clemson beat the Bulldogs for the 17th straight time and lead the all-time series 62-24.

The Citadel stayed within striking distance by shooting 44% from 3-point range (11 of 25). The Bulldogs outscored Clemson 38-35 in the second half.



Clemson women down Gardner-Webb

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Women’s Basketball team (1-0) opened the season at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday morning, downing the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1), 81-54.

Clemson’s stifling defense held Gardner-Webb to 6-28 from three-point range, and just 19-69 from the floor.

Up next, Clemson will host the Wofford Terriers on Thursday, November 10th. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ACCNX.

Other scores

East Carolina (W) 71, S.C. State 35