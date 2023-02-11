Gamecock women beat Auburn for 30th straight win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina before exiting with 8:54 left to end a string of eight straight double-doubles. Victaria Saxton scored six of the Gamecocks’ first eight points and finished with 10. Kierra Fletcher had nine points and five assists.

Clemson women secure victory over Georgia Tech, 57-41

CLEMSON - Clemson women’s basketball held Georgia Tech scoreless in the final 8:16 of play on Thursday night while going on a 12-0 run to secure a 57-41 victory against the Yellow Jackets in Littlejohn Coliseum. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak, including two overtime losses, to move Clemson to 14-12 overall and 5-9 in ACC play, while the loss dropped Georgia Tech to 3-10 in conference play.

Nine different Tigers scored with senior Amari Robinson finishing with a team-high 15 points going 6-for-10 from the floor. This was Robinson’s 13 double-digit point performance in an ACC game this season. Daisha Bradford and Brie Perpignan added nine and eight points, respectively, while Hannah Hank finished with a team-high 10 rebounds and added two blocks.

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, February 12 at 2 p.m. when Clemson travels to Louisville.

Claflin gets 71-62 win at Winston-Salem State

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Claflin Panthers (18-4, 9-4 CIAA) used some great play late to claim a 71-62 win at Winston-Salem State (16-6, 8-5 CIAA), Thursday evening. Though the Panthers were in control for nearly the entire game, the team had to fend off a late run by the Rams to claim the key Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) victory.

The Panthers took the win behind a balanced attack with three players reaching double-digit scoring in the win. Claflin junior guard Bryson Dennis led the way with 17 points in the game while junior guard Daijohn Stewart came off the bench for 12 points of his own. Claflin senior forward Allen Hatchett added 10 points as well. Junior center Timothy McElroy nearly pulled out a double-double with eight points and seven rebounds in the game.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 18-4 overall and 9-4 in CIAA play. The Panthers also move into a first place tie in the CIAA Southern Division.

Boston, Reese to square off

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and LSU's Angel Reese will be centerstage when the top-ranked Gamecocks take on the third-ranked Tigers in a matchup of the country's last two undefeated Division I programs.

Boston and Reese have been the Southeastern Conference's two most dynamic and reliable double-double producers this season. Reese leads the league in scoring and rebounds, recording double figure points and rebounds in every game this year. Boston set the South Carolina mark for career double doubles earlier this season. She's put up 16 in 24 contests so far.