San Diego State tops Charleston 63-57

ORLANDO, Fla. — Matt Bradley scored 17 points, including two free throws in the final minute, and No. 5 seed San Diego State held on to beat 12th-seeded College of Charleston 63-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs won their first game in the Big Dance since 2015 and ended a four-game losing streak. The win snapped an 11-game skid for the Mountain West Conference. The Cougars lost for the first time in six weeks and have not won a tournament game since 1997. San Diego State advanced to face 13th-seeded Furman in the South Region at the Amway Center on Saturday.

Clemson suffers first-round loss in NIT

CLEMSON — Mark Freeman scored 19 points, Alex Gross had 16 points and nine rebounds and Morehead State beat No. 1 seed Clemson 68-64 on Wednesday night in the NIT.

It was the first NIT victory in program history for Morehead State (22-11), which advances to play UAB in the second round.

Kalil Thomas had 11 points and eight rebounds and Drew Thelwell also scored 11 for the Eagles, who made 11 3-pointers.

Morehead State erased a 15-point first-half deficit. After trailing 34-24, Morehead State went on an 8-0 run to narrow its deficit to 34-32 at halftime. Thelwell's 3-pointer with 4:37 remaining gave the Eagles a 55-54 lead they never gave up.

The Eagles hit 15 of 16 free throws, including four by Freeman in the final eight seconds to seal the win.

The Tigers (23-11) were led in scoring by Chase Hunter, who finished with 18 points. PJ Hall added 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks and Hunter Tyson finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.