No. 1 South Carolina

wins 87-69 over 'Cats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 28th straight game with an 87-69 victory over Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (10-0 Southeastern Conference) stayed perfect at 22-0 and now head for an NCAA Tournament title game rematch at No. 5 UConn on Sunday.

Boston, the reigning AP player of the year, extended her school mark with her 75th career double-double and moved within 11 of the SEC record of 86 games with a double-double held by LSU great Sylvia Fowles.

Things weren't perfect for South Carolina, which fell behind early, then had its 15-point halftime lead cut to 54-48 midway through the third quarter.

Still, its dominant inside game — South Carolina outscored the Wildcats 62-14 in the paint — was more than enough to shut down Kentucky (10-12, 2-8), the last team to defeat the defending national champions at the SEC Tournament last March.

The Wildcats went on top 16-15 after a pair of baskets by Adebola Adeyeye.

That's when South Carolina, fueled by its bench, took control with a 17-2 run. Ashlyn Watkins had three inside shots and Kamilla Cardoso scored four points during the surge.

The Wildcats used a 13-4 burst to start the third quarter to give South Carolina a few uncomfortable moments. But the Gamecocks got going once more with an 11-0 run to extend their margin.

Cardoso, the 6-foot-7 reserve, had 14 points and five of South Carolina's 14 blocks. Defensive ace Brea Beal had 10 including both of the Gamecocks' 3-pointers.

Robyn Benton had 24 points to lead Kentucky, which has lost three of its past four games.

South Carolina has opened 22-0 twice under coach Dawn Staley, in 2014-15 and the following year. Both runs ended against UConn. Next up for Gamecocks are the Huskies, although South Carolina has won three of the past four games over UConn including last April's 64-49 victory to win the NCAA Tournament title.

Claflin (W) 81, Benedict 64

The Lady Panthers improved to 10-10 on the season with an 81-64 non-conference victory over Benedict Thursday in Columbia.

Claflin shot over 50-percent for the game including outscoring Benedict 26-10 in the third quarter.

Nya Morris led Claflin with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Lauren Scott added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Destiny Coleman led the Lady Panthers off the bench with 14 points while Dior Shelton added 12 points.

Claflin returns home Saturday to face Livingstone College.