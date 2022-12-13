COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UNC-Asheville tops SC State 94-84

UNC-Asheville 94, SC State (M) 84

After 10-consecutive road games, South Carolina men's basketball played its home opener Tuesday night against UNC-Asheville.

SC State dropped to 1-11 on the season after a 94-84 loss. The Bulldogs rallied from a 20-point second half deficit, cutting the lead to seven with just over 14 minutes left in the game.

SC State had no answer for Tajion Jones who became UNC-Asheville's all-time leading three-point shooter after connecting on 8-of-10 from behind the arch. Jones led UNC-A with 30 points.

SCSU had five players in double figures led by Rakeim Gary's 17 points. Rashaan Edwards and Raquan Brown each had 14 points while Davion Everett recorded a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Cameron Jones added 10 points.

South Carolina State will be back in action Saturday at home against Samford beginning at 3 p.m.

SC State's Sonnier gets MEAC honors

NORFOLK, Va.— Coppin State redshirt junior guard Mossi Staples and South Carolina State sophomore guard Lovely Sonnier were selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Women’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference office announced today. Morgan State graduate forward Charlene Shepherd named Defensive Player of the Week.

Sonnier was key in South Carolina State’s first win of the season – a 64-53 defeat of UNC Greensboro on Monday. She went 7-for-14 from the floor and 6-for-10 from the free throw line, dropping 20 points to go along with 16 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. She also grabbed six steals, dished out four assists and blocked three shots.

Claflin (W) 76, Carolina University 42

The Claflin Lady Panthers improved to 7-2 on the season after defeating Carolina University 76-42 Monday night.

Janell Horton led Claflin with 19 points and seven rebounds. Lauren Scott added 16 points and three steals in the victory.

Defensively, Claflin had 27 points off of 30 Carolina turnovers. The Lady Panthers held Carolina to eight points in the first quarter and just six points in the third quarter.

Claflin will try to improve to 2-0 in CIAA play when it plays host to Elizabeth City State University beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Claflin head coach earns honor

Claflin men’s basketball head coach Brion Dunlap was named the HoopDirt.com NCAA D2 Coach of the Week presented by Just Play Solutions. The honor came after leading the Panthers to a pair of victories to keep the team undefeated to open the 2022-23 season.

The week started when the team staged a furious comeback effort to claim a thrilling 86-84 overtime win over the Paine Lions. The Panthers fell behind by as many as 25 points, 45-70, with just over 10 minutes left in regulation. From there, the Panthers clawed their way back into the game and tied it 78-78 at the end of regulation. In overtime, the Panthers went on to outscore the Lions 8-6 claim the win.

Dunlap will lead the Panthers back into action, Thursday, when the team hosts the Elizabeth City State Vikings in CIAA action.

Claflin’s Williams gets Player of Week honor

Claflin junior guard Jailen Williams was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Food Lion Defensive Player of the Week.

Williams took home the honor after a pair of great efforts to keep the Panthers undefeated early this season. For the week, he totaled five steals, including three in the overtime win over the Paine Lions. In that game, he also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three steals. Against Shaw, he added a pair of steals and eight rebounds, including seven defensive rebounds.

Lady Panthers’ Scott, Morris earn CIAA honors

CHARLOTTE, NC - Lady Panthers' sophomore guard Lauren Scott was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Food Lion Player of the Week while fellow sophomore guard Nya Morris was named the CIAA Food Lion Defensive Player of the Week.

It was Scott’s strong offensive efforts that earned the honor for her this week. She opened the week with 21 points against Paine and she kept her scoring efforts going when she led the team with 22 points in a win over the Shaw Lady Bears. For the week, she totaled 43 points.

Morris led both teams with four steals and she also added seven rebounds. Five came on the defensive end of the court to end Lions' possessions. She also added seven assists.

The duo will return to action Thursday, when the Lady Panthers return to CIAA action against the Elizabeth City State Lady Vikings.