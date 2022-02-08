COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tigers drop game to Virginia Tech

Clemson women drop game to Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, Va. – Behind 20-point games from both Aisha Sheppard and Azana Baines, Virginia Tech downed Clemson 73-42 on Tuesday night in Blacksburg, Va. The win moves the Hokies to 17-6, 9-3 ACC on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 8-16, 2-11 ACC.

Amari Robinson led the Tigers with 14 points on the night, the only Tiger in double figures. Kionna Gaines finished with 8 points, while Eno Inyang finished with six points and six rebounds.

Clemson held one of the ACC’s leading scorers in Elizabeth Kitley to just two points on 0-2 shooting, but the Hokies got stellar performances from Baines and Sheppard to down the Tigers.

The Tigers will host Wake Forest inside Littlejohn at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Bulldog earns MEAC Rookie of the Week honors

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State men’s basketball freshman guard T.J. Madlock has been selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week, presented by Cola-Cola the league announced.

Madlock (G, 6-3, Fr., Memphis, Tenn.) finished with 20 points and five rebounds in the Bulldogs’ win over North Carolina Central on Monday. He was 8-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. This is his third Rookie Honor This Season.

Also for SCSU, Rashaan Edwards (South Carolina State) shot 55 percent from the field (6-of-11) and 50 percent from 3-point range (4-of-8) to score 17 points in the Bulldogs’ win over North Carolina Central.

Madlock’s 20 points leads SCSU to win

Antonio TJ Madlock had 20 points as South Carolina State topped North Carolina Central 74-68 on Monday night.

Rahsaan Edwards had 17 points for South Carolina State (12-11, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Edward Oliver-Hampton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Omer Croskey had 11 points.

Eric Boone scored a season-high 28 points and had eight rebounds for the Eagles (10-11, 5-2). Randy Miller Jr. added 11 points.

Morgan tops Lady Bulldogs

Ja'Niah Henson scored a game-high 19 points to lead three Morgan State players in double figures scoring in a Monday win over South Carolina State, 73-49, at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Morgan State, which improved to 10-6 on the season, 4-2 in the MEAC, completed its road swing through the Carolinas with a 2-0 mark. The win was also the third straight road victory this season for the Lady Bears.

South Carolina State fell to 3-18, 3-4 in the MEAC and now trails the all-time series, 41-40. Morgan State has won last six meetings against the Lady Bulldogs.

S.C. State was led by Maryland native Trinity Klock, who scored a team-high 14 points and had nine rebounds. Nicole Gwynnn finished with 13 points, three assists and two steals. Victoria Jordan collected a game-high 10 rebounds.

