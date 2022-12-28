COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SCSU men, women fall on the road

Texas Tech 110, South Carolina State (M) 71

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Texas Tech extended its home winning streak to 29 with a 110-71 rout of South Carolina State.

Texas Tech (10-2) also won its sixth consecutive game, including three straight with 100-plus points. Daniel Batcho added 17 points for the Aggies, which shot 64% and made 14 of 28 from long range. Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon had 14 points apiece and Jaylon Tyson added 13. Isaacs and Tyson combined for seven 3s.

Raquan Brown scored 17 points for South Carolina State (2-13).

South Carolina State will play host to St. Andrews Friday at 4 p.m.

Wichita State 105, South Carolina State (W) 38

Wichita State broke a 41-year-old school record in a 105-38 win over South Carolina State in the final non-conference matchup of the season Tuesday night.

Wichita State's (10-3) 67-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, besting the record of 64 set back in 1981 vs. Phillips. The Shockers fell two points shy of the school record for most points in a game.

Five Shockers finished in double figures led by Ambah Kowcun with a season-high 14 points off the bench behind a trio of three-pointers. Jeniah Thompson also set a new season high with 14 points and five assists. DJ McCarty and Jane Asinde both finished with 12 points apiece and Trajata Colbert added 10.

Jayah Hicks led South Carolina State with six points while Nicole Gwynn and Gift Sampson each added five points in the loss.

South Carolina State (1-12) will travel to face New Mexico on Thursday.