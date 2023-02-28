No. 13 Virginia gets past Clemson, 64-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner had 12 points and nine rebounds, Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely each scored 12, and No. 13 Virginia outlasted Clemson 64-57 on Tuesday night to stop a two-game skid.

The Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved into a tie for second place in the league with No. 16 Miami with one game remaining.

PJ Hall led the Tigers (21-9, 13-6) with 19 points and Hunter Tyson had 17. Clemson got within 59-55 with 33 seconds left, but Virginia made five free throws and had a steal, sending the Tigers to their fifth loss in eight games.

The Cavaliers used a 13-2 run early in the second half to open their biggest lead at 41-27. Clemson chipped away, getting within seven at 57-50 with 3:21 left on a 3-pointer by Tyson.

Ryan Dunn hit both ends of a one-and-one for Virginia with 1:56 left, but Tyson followed with two free throws and Hunter's 3 made it interesting in the final minute.

A steal by Reece Beekman on the Tigers' next possession and Clark's two free throws with 15.5 seconds left sealed it, allowing the Cavaliers to avoid their first three-game skid since late in the 2021 season.

Virginia missed its first eight shots, then hit six of seven in a 17-2 run to lead 17-7. The Tigers pulled within 28-23 at the half.

Virginia and Miami are a half-game behind No. 25 Pittsburgh in the ACC. The Panthers play at Notre Dame on Wednesday night and close the regular season at Miami on Saturday.

Clemson fell into a tie for fourth in the ACC with Duke.

Clemson will finish at home against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Bulldogs fall to Howard 82-78

Jelani Williams’ 23 points helped Howard defeat South Carolina State 82-78 on Monday night.

Williams added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bison (18-12, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Shy Odom scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Elijah Hawkins had 15 points.

Rakeim Gary led the Bulldogs (5-24, 2-11) with 16 points. Davion Everett pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds. Latavian Lawrence had 14 points and seven boards.

These two teams both play Thursday. Howard hosts Norfolk State, while South Carolina State hosts North Carolina Central.

Howard defeats SC State women 60-55

After trailing by as many as 27 in the third quarter, South Carolina State mounted a comeback outscoring Howard 25-7 in the final period. The rally fell just short as the Lady Bulldogs fell to Howard 60-55 Monday in Orangeburg.

Lovely Sonnier recorded a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to help lead SC State. Nicole Gwynn had 17 points after shooting five-of-nine from behind the three-point line.

South Carolina State’s defense held Howard to just 20-percent shooting in the final period, and allowed just one three-pointer after the Bison had connected on five in the first half.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-25, 2-11 in MEAC play) will finish the regular season at home Thursday against North Carolina Central.