Lady Bulldogs seeded 8th in tourney

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has released its women's pairings for the 2023 MEAC Basketball Tournament, March 8-11 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

The Spartans of Norfolk State will be the top seed after clinching the regular-season crown.

The Spartans went 11-3 in MEAC play this season to sit atop the standings in a season in which the program has already won 23 games (a program Division I record) and is in search of its first tournament title since 2002.

Morgan State and Howard finished the regular season 10-4 in MEAC play, tied for second in the standings. The tiebreaker, based on winning percentage against other MEAC teams in descending order of the standings, goes to the Lady Bears. Thus, Morgan State will be the No. 2 seed and Howard will claim the No. 3 seed.

North Carolina Central will be the No. 4 seed while Coppin State, Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware State finished in a three-way tie for fifth at 5-9. Coppin State earned the No. 5 seed via tiebreaker, going a combined 3-1 against the Hawks and Hornets.

Delaware State, by going a combined 2-2 against UMES and Coppin State, will be the No. 6 seed, with the Hawks coming in as the No. 7 seed.

South Carolina State, at 2-12 in MEAC play, will be the No. 8 seed.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals will see Norfolk State face South Carolina State at 12 p.m., followed by Morgan State against Maryland Eastern Shore. On Thursday, North Carolina Central will square off against Coppin State in a 4-5 quarterfinal match-up, with defending champion Howard following with a tilt against Delaware State.

Friday’s semifinals will begin at 12 p.m. The tournament will conclude on Saturday, March 11, with the men’s and women’s championship games. The quarterfinal and semifinal games will be streamed live on ESPN+. The men’s finale will begin at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2. The women’s game will begin one hour after the end of the men’s game live on ESPN+.