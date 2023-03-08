Carolina eliminated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman backup Amaree Abram scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Jaemyn Brakefield scored 16 points and Mississippi beat South Carolina 67-61 in an opening round game of the SEC Tournament. Abram made consecutive 3s and followed with a jump shot and the Rebels extended their lead to 61-52 with 4:17 left before a 9-3 outburst by South Carolina reduced its deficit to 64-61 with 1:03 to go but never scored again. Greg Jackson II scored 24 points for the Gamecocks.