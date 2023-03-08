WASHINGTON – The College of Charleston's dream season marches on.

MVP Ryan Larson sparked a late 12-0 run and finished with a game-high 23 points in a 63-58 victory over UNC-Wilmington that gave the Cougars their second CAA championship and sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Charleston takes a 31-3 record and 10-game winning streak into March Madness and will learn its postseason destination during the NCAA Selection Show on CBS Sunday at 6 p.m. A watch party will be held at TD Arena with details coming later this week.

The Cougars trailed 53-45 with just over six minutes remaining before Larson and the defense took over. Larson's 3-pointer pulled Charleston within one before he tied it with a steal and free throw at the 4:25 mark.

Blocked shots by Ante Brzovic and Jaylon Scott kept it even until another Larson theft and breakaway layup gave the Cougars the lead for good at 55-53 with 3:32 left. Two baskets by Brzovic and a pair of free throws by Reyne Smith sealed the victory.

The Cougars trailed 27-22 late in the first half before Larson and Brzovic combined for 16 points in an 18-4 run that gave them a 40-31 lead five minutes into the second stanza. UNCW then went on a 22-5 run for an eight-point advantage, setting the stage for the Charleston late-game heroics.

After shooting just 34 percent from the field in the first half, the Cougars improved their accuracy to 47.8 percent over the final 20 minutes. Charleston also forced 17 turnovers including 10 steals.

Key Cougars

Ryan Larson scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, hitting 9-of-16 from the floor including four 3-pointers. He also made four steals.

Ante Brzovic made 6-of-10 field goal attempts and scored 16 points (12 after halftime) to go along with a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Jaylon Scott made two key baskets during the second half run and grabbed six boards while playing his usual outstanding defense.

Game notes

The Cougars are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since winning the CAA title in 2018. They also qualified in 1994, 1997, 1998 and 1999.

The 31 wins are the most in The College's Division I era and tied with the 1986-87 team for the second most overall.

The victory avenged a loss to UNCW in the CAA semifinals last year and completed a three-game season sweep of the Seahawks.

Pat Kelsey won his fourth conference title, having led Winthrop to the Big South championship in 2017, 2020 and 2021.