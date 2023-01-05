COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cardoso, Boston lift No. 1 South Carolina past Auburn 94-42

COLUMBIA — Kamilla Cardoso scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 13th straight win over Auburn, 94-42, on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (15-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 21st straight overall, dating to their successful run to an NCAA Tournament title last season.

Victaria Saxton had 12 points and Zia Cooke, coming off a career high 31 in a win at Georgia last Monday, was the fourth South Carolina player in double figures with 10 points.

A big part of coach Dawn Staley's game plan was to get her star player playing like a star once more after Boston was held to single-digit points and rebounds in South Carolina's first two SEC games.

Boston played just 19 minutes in the 76-34 romp over Texas A&M and was swarmed by as many as four defenders by Georgia in the Gamecocks' 68-51 victory on Monday.

Boston was active and on target from the start against Auburn. She made three of her four attempts — including her first 3-pointer of the season — as the Gamecocks took a 26-7 lead after the first quarter.

The game's only drama down the stretch came as Boston was stuck on nine rebounds in the final period. The crowd gasped on several possessions as Boston had chances to grab that rebound, but came up short.

Boston finished with four of her team's nine blocked shots.

South Carolina kept pouring it on after taking control, leading by 32 points at the half and 44 after three quarters.

Aicha Coulibaly had 16 points to lead Auburn (10-5, 0-3), which hasn't beaten the Gamecocks since a 53-49 win at home in January 2012.

South Carolina starts a two-game road trip at Mississippi State on Sunday.

Clemson beats Va. Tech 68-65

BLACKSBURG, Va. — PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each scored 13 points, Clemson made 5 of 6 foul shots in the last 26 seconds and the Tigers beat Virginia Tech 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) hasn't won its first four in conference play since the 1996-97 season. The Hokies have dropped three straight.

The Tigers' Joshua Beadle made the second of a two-shot foul following his miss on the first with seven seconds to go for a 68-65 advantage. The Hokies' Sean Pedulla failed to hit the rim on his 3-point attempt for the chance to tie it.

Grant Basile made four-straight foul shots in a 21-second span and the Hokies lead 58-57 with 5:44 remaining. Hall made a jumper about 90 seconds later and Clemson never trailed again.

Chase Hunter scored 12 points, Brevin Galloway 11 and reserve RJ Godfrey 10 on 4-for5 shooting for Clemson.

Basile scored 17 points, Pedulla 14 and Darius Maddox and Justyn Mutts 11 apiece for the Hokies (11-4, 1-3).

Clemson continues its road trip to face Pittsburgh on Saturday. Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.