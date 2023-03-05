With 19 regular season victories and an impressive 11-3 conference record, Howard earned the No. 1 seed in this week's MEAC Tournament and will begin its championship chase against No. 8 South Carolina State (5-25 overall, 2-12 MEAC) on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. inside of the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

If Howard wins its quarterfinal contest, it will enjoy a day off before meeting the winner of the No. 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore (17-12, 9-5) and No. 5 Morgan State (15-15, 7-7) game on Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m. in the first of two semifinals. The UMES-Morgan State game will be played Thursday night.

North Carolina Central won its last seven games and finished the regular season in second place with a 10-4 mark, wrapping up the tournament’s No. 2 seed. Norfolk State, the two-time defending tournament champion, and Maryland Eastern Shore both finished at 9-5, tied for third, and the Spartans claim the No. 3 seed via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

UMES, picked to finish sixth in the preseason, will be the No. 4 seed.

South Carolina State, after going 2-12 in MEAC play, will be the No. 8 seed.

The men’s tournament will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday with Howard taking on South Carolina State in the quarterfinal round; North Carolina Central-Delaware State will be the nightcap at roughly 8 p.m. Thursday’s quarterfinals will be Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State at 6 p.m., with Norfolk State and Coppin State wrapping up the evening.

Friday’s semifinals will tip off at 6 p.m.

The quarterfinal and semifinal games will be streamed live on ESPN+. The men's finale will begin at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2.

Clemson is No. 3 seed

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday (March 7-11) at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 70th edition of the tournament will be played for the 29th time in Greensboro.

After capturing its first ACC regular-season championship since the 2012-13 season, Miami (24-6, 15-5 ACC) claimed the tournament’s No. 1 seed as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. Virginia (23-6, 15-5) shared the ACC regular-season crown and notched the No. 2 seed in the tournament, with the Hurricanes earning the tiebreaker for the top seed based on their 66-64 victory over UVa on Dec. 20 in Coral Gables, Florida.

No. 3 seed Clemson (22-9, 14-6) and No. 4 Duke (23-8, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open tournament play on Thursday. The Tigers notched their best tournament seed since earning the No. 3 seed in 2008.

Tuesday, March 7

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 8

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 10

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 11

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Gamecocks seeded 12th

The 2023 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament starts this week in Nashville at Bridgestone arena.

Alabama and Texas A&M are the top seeds, followed by Kentucky and Missouri. The top four get double-byes.

The tournament starts with the first round on Wednesday with Game 1 at noon between 12th-seeded South Carolina and No. 13 Ole Miss.

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 12 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, noon, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, March 10

Game 7: No. 1 Alabama vs. Winner Game 3, noon, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Missouri vs. Winner Game 4, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Winner Game 6, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, March 11

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, noon, ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, March 12

Championship game, noon, ESPN