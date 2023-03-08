Tigers top Blue Hose 5-3

CLEMSON – Four Tiger pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in Clemson’s 5-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday. The Tigers improved to 7-6, while the Blue Hose dropped to 7-6.

In his first career appearance, freshman Nathan Dvorsky (1-0) earned the win by tossing 2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Casey Tallent pitched the final 2 innings to record his first career save. Logan Ymker (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson hosts Georgia State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Gamecocks crush Bulldogs Tuesday 8-1

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team received stellar pitching from three arms and the offense belted four home runs in an 8-1 win over The Citadel Tuesday night (March 7) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks hit back-to-back home runs in the second from Ethan Petry and Will McGillis. After The Citadel scored a run in the fourth, the Gamecocks put up a three-spot in the sixth. Cole Messina brought in Gavin Casas on an RBI double. Petry then reached on an infield single, scoring a run. A throwing error brought in the third Gamecock run of the frame.

Carolina added insurance in the late inning with a Casas two-run shot in the seventh and a Jonathan French solo home run in the eighth.

Eli Jones picked up the win, allowing five hits and a run with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Eli Jerzembeck struck out four in three hitless innings of relief and Nick Proctor struck out the side in the ninth.

Casas and Petry had two hits and two RBI apiece. Casas also scored a pair of runs.

Gwynn, Simpson earn MEAC honors

South Carolina State sophomore Nicole Gwynn was named to the All-MEAC Third Team after leading the Lady Bulldogs with 11.3 points per game this season. She was second on the team in assists (44) and led the team in three-pointers made (42).

Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Jordan Simpson was named to the All-MEAC Rookie Team after averaging 7.1 points per game this season for the Bulldogs. Simpson appeared in 29 games for the Bulldogs and made three starts.