The University of South Carolina baseball team received the 15th seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the NCAA Columbia Regional June 2-5 at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks open the tournament on Friday against Central Connecticut State. The Gamecocks and Blue Devils join Campbell and N.C. State in the Columbia Regional.

The Columbia Regional is matched up with the Gainesville Regional when the tournament advances to the Super Regional round.

The Southeastern Conference received 10 bids to the NCAA Tournament, marking the fourth time in conference history the league has earned 10 bids.

Campbell (44-13, 22-5 Big South) is coming off a Big South Tournament championship, defeating USC Upstate 3-2 in the final. Cade Kuehler is 8-0 with a 2.82 ERA and Tyler Halstead had a team-best .377 batting average while Lawson Harrill has 22 home runs.

N.C. State finished the season with a 35-19 record and a 13-16 ACC mark. The Wolfpack went 1-1 in the ACC Tournament, defeating Duke 8-7 in 11 innings. Cannon Peebles is hitting .346 while Justin Lawson is 4-0 with a 3.51 ERA.

Central Connecticut State won the Northeast Conference Tournament, defeating Wagner 12-3 in the final. The Blue Devils were 36-12 on the year with a 25-5 conference mark. Ramon Jimenez is hitting .347 while Dominic Niman is 12-2 with a 2.76 ERA.

NCAA Regional booklets will be available to Gamecock Club members starting Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. and ending Wednesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. A booklet includes tickets for all games of the regional, held June 2-5. Booklets are available for $98 each. Remaining ticket inventory will be available to the general public starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Single-game standing-room only and bleacher seats will be available to the general public starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.