COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team hosts Penn for a three-game series this weekend at Founders Park.

The series begins on Friday afternoon (Feb. 24) at 4 p.m. and continues Saturday afternoon (Feb. 25) at 2 p.m. The series concludes on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26) at 1:30 p.m.

All three games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. All games also will be broadcast on The Game 107.5 FM.

The Gamecocks have scored 80 runs in five games this season, winning a pair of midweek contests against Winthrop (19-3) and Queens (12-0). Ethan Petry hit a pair of home runs in the Winthrop win while Caleb Denny drove in five against Queens.

Scouting Penn: The Quakers will open their 2023 season on Friday in Columbia. Penn is coming off a 33-15 season and a runner-up finish in the Ivy League. The Quakers are no strangers to SEC competition, beating Texas A&M two out of three games last February.

Wyatt Henseler returns for the Quakers, leading the team with a .383 average last season to go along with 14 home runs and 53 RBI. On the mound, Owen Coady was 7-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 54.2 innings pitched.

Pitching

Friday: South Carolina Will Sanders vs. Penn Owen Coady (Sr. LHP)

Saturday: South Carolina Noah Hall (Sr. RHP) vs. Penn Cole Zaffiro (Jr. RHP)

Sunday: South Carolina Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) vs. Penn Ryan Dromboski (So. RHP)

Home runs: The Gamecocks hit 20 home runs in the first five games of the season, the most in the nation after a week and a half of play. Carolina belted five home runs on Friday in the win over UMass Lowell, four on Saturday and five more on Sunday. In the midweek, Carolina had five in the Winthrop game and one more against Queens.

Gavin Casas leads the team with four home runs, while Ethan Petry, Braylen Wimmer, Cole Messina and Will McGillis all have three round trippers.

Tigers face UCF

CLEMSON -- The Tigers continue their homestand with a three-game series against UCF this weekend.

Who - UCF (3-1) vs. Clemson (4-0)

Best Ranking - UCF - NR; CU - NR

When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

Watch - ACC Network Extra

Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)

Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

Series history: Clemson leads 5-3 (1998-08)

Pitchers

Friday - RHP Ruddy Gomez (UCF) vs. LHP Ryan Ammons (CU)

Saturday - RHP Cameron Leiter (UCF) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU)

Sunday - RHP Dom Stagliano (UCF) vs. RHP Jay Dill (CU)

Clemson overview: The Tigers, who have a 4-0 home record, defeated Charlotte 9-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers are averaging 10.5 runs per game and hitting .345 with a .576 slugging percentage, .453 on-base percentage and 21 steals.

The pitching staff has a 2.50 ERA, .256 opponents’ batting average and 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

UCF overview: UCF, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.5 runs per game, is led by seventh-year head coach Greg Lovelady.

The Knights fell at home 13-3 to Florida Atlantic on Tuesday. They are hitting .312 and have a 4.76 ERA and .959 fielding percentage.

Ben McCabe is hitting .438 with four homers and eight RBIs, while Brady Shannon is batting .418 with two home runs and five RBIs.