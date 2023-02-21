Gamecocks hit 5 HRs

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team bashed five home runs, two off the bat of freshman Ethan Petry, and the Gamecock pitching staff had nine strikeouts with just one walk in a 19-3 win over Winthrop Wednesday afternoon at Founders Park.

Petry was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI in the win. Cole Messina belted Carolina’s second grand slam of the season and had three hits and four RBI. Braylen Wimmer and Caleb Denny had a home run and three RBI apiece and Evan Stone was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Carolina scored three runs in the second as Will McGillis scored a run on a fielder’s choice and Stone’s single plated two. The Gamecocks scored 14 runs in the middle innings, including Messina’s grand slam in the fifth and Petry’s homers in the fourth and sixth frames.

Freshman Eli Jerzembeck made his first appearance on the mound, allowing four hits and a run with four strikeouts in four innings of work. Eli Jones earned the win, also striking out four in 2.2 innings. Nick Proctor and Zach Zedalis did not allow a hit in the final 2.1 innings.

Carolina continues its season-opening nine game home stand on Wednesday against Queens. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Tigers rally past 49ers 9-5

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the seventh inning in their 9-5 victory over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The 49ers (3-2) grabbed the game’s first lead in the second inning on Brandon Stahlman’s two-out, run-scoring single. Austin Knight crushed a solo homer in the third inning to double their lead, then the Tigers (4-0) responded with four runs in the fourth inning, capped by Jacob Jarrell’s two-out, two-run homer, his second of the season.

In the top of the sixth inning, Charlotte took advantage of a leadoff hit-by-pitch, three singles and an error to take the lead with three runs, but the Tigers responded again to tie the score 5-5 on Benjamin Blackwell’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Clemson regained the lead in the seventh inning when Caden Grice ripped a run-scoring double, then Blake Wright followed with a two-run single. Two batters later, Blackwell laced a run-scoring triple.

Reliever B.J. Bailey (1-0) earned the win in his first career appearance, while Aubrey Gillentine (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting UCF in a three-game series beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.