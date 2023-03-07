CLAFLIN SOFTBALL

Panthers get mid-week sweep

Claflin softball swept a two-game series from Harris-Stowe State University Tuesday in Orangeburg. The Lady Panthers won the first game 9-0 and finished off the series with another shutout 17-0.

In the first game, Jaelyn Jackson earned the victory after throwing five shutout innings and allowing one hit. She struck out six and walked one.

Offensively, Jackson led the Panthers with three hits and two RBIs. Brenay Howard had two hits and two RBIs; Zecariya Fenwick had two hits and an RBI.

In the second game, Breyanna Collins earned the victory after throwing five shutout innings and allowing three hits. She struck out two and didn't walk any batters.

Offensively, Jackson led the Panthers with three hits and four RBIs. Fenwick had three hits and an RBI; Kourtney White had two hits and two RBIs; Kennedy Baskerville, MyKenzie Overton and Zaciah Bell each had a hit and two RBIs.

Claflin improves to 8-6 on the season. The Lady Panthers will play host to a double-header Wednesday against USC Aiken before traveling to Augusta for a double-header with Paine College Saturday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Clemson outlasts Buccaneers 4-1

CLEMSON - Caden Grice, Joe Allen and Jackson Lindley combined to limit East Tennessee State to one run on six hits in Clemson’s 4-1 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday.

Grice (1-0) earned the win in a scheduled short start by tossing 2 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts. Allen gave up one run in 3 innings pitched, then Lindley recorded his first save of the year by tossing 4 scoreless innings. Buccaneer starter Landon Smiddy (3-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded two hits and three runs (two earned) in 2 innings pitched.

The Tigers (6-6) took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the second inning on only one hit. The Buccaneers (6-6) plated a run in the top of the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk. Cam Cannarella led off the bottom of the fifth inning with his first career homer to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Tigers host Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 4 p.m. Wednesday on ACC Network Extra.