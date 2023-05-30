Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Coastal Carolina University baseball coach Gary Gilmore said Monday night he will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season, according to myhorry.com

Gilmore also said he expects longtime assistant coach Kevin Schnall to succeed him as head coach, the myhorry.com report stated.

“Absolutely that is the plan,” Gilmore said Monday night. “Coach Schnall has been very loyal and patient, and with my cancer challenges I need to spend as much time with my family and coach up my four grandsons for as long as God allows me to.”

Gilmore, 65, has been coaching for the past three seasons through treatments for pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer that is also present in his liver.

Schnall, CCU’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, served as acting head coach during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season after Gilmore was diagnosed with cancer early that year and began receiving treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Schnall is a 20-year CCU assistant over two stints from 2001-12 and 2016 to this year.

Gilmore has a chance to add to his legacy at CCU this weekend as the Chanticleers (39-19) host their fifth NCAA regional under him, beginning play at 7 p.m. Friday against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) tournament champion Rider (35-19) at Springs Brooks Stadium.