Coaches Assoc. lists Palmetto Champions

The South Carolina Football Coaches Association released its Palmetto Champions Tuesday. The annual list honors the top backs, linemen, specialists and coaches from each Classification.

Edisto’s Tyler Rickenbaker was named Specialist of the Year for Class AA. The Cougar senior averaged over 17 yards per kickoff return. He also recovered two onside kicks and blocked two PATs. As a defensive back, Rickenbaker led Class AA with five interceptions.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Robert Williams was named Lower State Coach of the Year in Class A. Williams led the Red Raiders to a 13-1 record and the Class A Lower State championship. Bamberg-Ehrhardt advanced to its first state championship appearance since 2017.

