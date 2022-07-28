 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coaches and media agree on Top 3 in HBCU football

Pough speaks

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough addresses the crowd during a Columbia luncheon in March celebrating the SC State football team and its HBCU national championship.

 TRAVIS BOLAND, T&D

HBCU coaches and media are in agreement as Jackson State and South Carolina State topped the list of the first Boxtorow media poll released Thursday.

The poll, in its 16th season, is voted on weekly by members of the media that cover HBCU football. Much like the coaches poll released last week, Jackson State is ranked first, but South Carolina State finished with more first-place votes.

Florida A&M finished third in both polls.

Division II teams Bowie State and Albany State finished fourth and fifth in the media poll, while being separated from the coach’s poll. Both teams made the Division II playoffs with Bowie State reaching the quarterfinals.

Alabama A&M, Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State were ranked in both polls while Southern came in ninth and North Carolina A&T finished 10th. The Aggies were recently picked to win the Big South Conference this season.  

SC State was the lone MEAC team to be ranked in the Top 10, but North Carolina Central and Norfolk State each received votes along with Benedict College in Columbia.

Boxtorow media poll

1 Jackson State 

2 South Carolina State

3 Florida A&M 

4 Bowie State 

5 Albany State 

6 Alabama A&M 

7 Prairie View A&M 

8 Alcorn State 

9 Southern 

10 North Carolina A&T

Others receiving votes: Savannah State, Fayetteville State, North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Tennessee State, Alabama State, Langston, Grambling, Kentucky State, Benedict

