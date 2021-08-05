Clowney show: Healthy defender dominating in Browns camp

Clowney was rarely stopped.

"At the start of all our defensive meetings, we list the bone collectors of the day and he was our Bone Collector," said rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, describing the award given to defensive players for being disruptive. "He definitely shined for us."

Clowney has been glowing since he arrived in Cleveland.

The 28-year-old spent last season in Tennessee, where a season-ending knee injury limited him to just eight games. That's been the story of Clowney's NFL career — injuries and untapped promise.

In the first game of his rookie season with Houston, Clowney, who played through a sports hernia injury in his final season at South Carolina, injured his right knee and needed surgery. Eventually, he needed a microfracture procedure to fix it.

"Crazy, right?" he said, shaking his head. "First game of my career."

Clowney has dealt with foot issues, elbow sprains, concussions, lower back problems and groin strains. Clowney's left knee required surgery last season, forcing the Titans to put him on injured reserve in November.

Clowney feels good physically now, and he's again confident he can be the kind of player he always wanted to be.