Will Spiers ready for sixth season with Tigers

“For me, I’m just trying to play and do my very best, and if those accolades happen to fall into place, then that’s awesome. Those things I think are voted on, but it’s my job to do my best, and hopefully set myself to maybe win one of those awards,” Spiers said.

Spiers also has the luxury of having his family involved with the Clemson program.

His dad, Bill, was recently named the director of special teams. Former Clemson and pro baseball standout Bill Spiers is a Clemson Hall of Famer and was the starting punter in 1986.

Will said having his dad and his family in Clemson has been a good experience.

“It’s been good. It’s really cool to have my family up here, and we’re able to enjoy having time together. On the field, it’s cool having my dad out there being able to experience all this that I’m experiencing along with me. So, it’s good to just have each other here. And off the field, it’s nice having them up here where I can go over to their house for a meal,” Spiers said.

“It’s been a good relationship these past five years,” Spiers said.

Spiers’ sister, Ashley, is also involved with the program, serving as the administrative assistant for Swinney.

