Will Spiers ready for sixth season with Tigers

CLEMSON – Clemson punter Will Spiers is returning for his sixth season.
Yes, you read that right, his sixth season playing college football.
In 2020 the NCAA Divison 1 council announced that all spring and winter athletes who competed during the 2020-21 season would be granted an additional year of eligibility, meaning Spiers could play another year at Clemson.
Spiers, a Cameron native and Calhoun Academy graduate, joined the Tigers in 2016.
Spiers said the rule change gave him something to think about as the season progressed, and he even spoke with Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney about the opportunity.
“Whenever it came out, Coach Swinney made some comments to me and a couple of other guys that were – like Nolan Turner and James Skalski, those guys who also came back – he just made some comments about, ‘Hey you’ve got this option, something to definitely think about, something to keep in mind as you finish your season,’” Spiers said.
Spiers said the Tigers’ 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game also added fuel to his urge to return.
“Once our season last year ended, it was a pretty easy decision for me. I kinda made my mind up towards the end of the year that I was coming back, but after the last game we didn’t finish like we wanted to, and that kind of encouraged me to come back as well,” Spiers said.
Spiers said speaking with his family and prayer also helped him make his decision.
“So that’s what I did. At first, I was thinking you know there’s no way I’m coming back for a sixth season, but I mean look where I am now,” Spiers said.
Spiers joined the Tigers as a walk-on and earned a scholarship. The five-year starter averages 41.4 yards per punt on 229 career punts in 56 career games. Spiers holds school records for total punting yards (9,483), career punts (211), punts downed inside the 20-yard line (81), and starts by a punter (56).
Spiers said his goal for the season is to position himself for the next level.
“I want to pursue a career in the NFL, so coming back is just a way to where I can set myself up for success, hopefully. If I continue to have a good year next season, and just set myself up,” Spiers said.
“My goal is just to put myself in the best position to make it to the next level, but also still contributing to the team and having a fun last ride here at Clemson,” Speirs said.
Spiers was a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist in 2020, an award presented to college football’s most outstanding player who began as a walk-on. The Ray Guy Award is also awarded to the nation’s best collegiate punter.
He says he is not focused solely on winning awards this season.
“For me, I’m just trying to play and do my very best, and if those accolades happen to fall into place, then that’s awesome. Those things I think are voted on, but it’s my job to do my best, and hopefully set myself to maybe win one of those awards,” Spiers said.
Spiers also has the luxury of having his family involved with the Clemson program.
His dad, Bill, was recently named the director of special teams. Former Clemson and pro baseball standout Bill Spiers is a Clemson Hall of Famer and was the starting punter in 1986.
Will said having his dad and his family in Clemson has been a good experience.
“It’s been good. It’s really cool to have my family up here, and we’re able to enjoy having time together. On the field, it’s cool having my dad out there being able to experience all this that I’m experiencing along with me. So, it’s good to just have each other here. And off the field, it’s nice having them up here where I can go over to their house for a meal,” Spiers said.
“It’s been a good relationship these past five years,” Spiers said.
Spiers’ sister, Ashley, is also involved with the program, serving as the administrative assistant for Swinney.
