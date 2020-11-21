UPDATED/CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Positive test for 1 Tiger player led to postponement, AP reportstate postponed

Norvell had also tested positive for the virus in September, missing the Seminoles’ game with Miami.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said the school had followed all ACC protocol in the week leading to the game.

“We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium,” Radakovich said in a statement.

On Friday, Clemson said in its weekly report on virus testing that 18 members of the athletic department tested positive this week, including 13 athletes. The school does not detail which athletes or sports are involved.

The ACC also announced several schedule changes. The Louisville at Boston College game recently moved to Dec. 12 will be played Nov. 28.

Wake Forest’s game at Louisville will be played Dec. 19 instead of Nov. 28. The Demon Deacons’ game with Duke, which was called off for this week, will not be rescheduled.

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said canceling the Wake Forest game was the right thing to do given what his players have dealt with this season.