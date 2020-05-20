Throwback Thursday: Relive Clemson 2017 title win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of college football’s most dramatic season endings will be revisited on Thursday, May 21, as the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Clemson will be ESPN’s Throwback Thursday: College Football Classics Presented by Allstate (7 p.m. ET).

The encore presentation will be amplified by new segments with Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney and ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Chris “The Bear” Fallica. The quartet will recall the buildup to the CFP rematch, the Tigers’ second-half surge led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the game-winning touchdown reception by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, sealing Clemson’s second national championship and first in more than 35 years.

The 2017 CFP National Championship was the second consecutive matchup of the Tigers and Tide in the sport’s pinnacle game, with Alabama looking for back-to-back national championships. Clemson took its first lead of the game in the fourth quarter before Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 30-yard touchdown regained the lead for the Crimson Tide with just over two minutes remaining, setting up the dramatic finish.

Trailing 31-28, Watson led a nine-play, 68-yard drive capped with a two-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow with one second remaining to give Clemson the victory.