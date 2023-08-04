Prior to the Clemson football team taking the field for its first practice of preseason camp, head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media to talk about the excitement he's feeling for this year's team.

"There's no better day than this one right here," Swinney said. "We look forward (to this day) every year, but there is a ton of work that goes into to getting to this point."

Swinney said the Tigers have been working since January after ending last season with a loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

"There has been a lot of preparation over these last four weeks, and there's great energy in the building," Swinney said. "We have a really good group, and all of our metrics and indicators are at an all-time high. The guys have done what they've needed to do (in the offseason) and I'm proud of where we're at."

Most of the offseason talk around Clemson has been the hiring of Garrett Riley as the team's new offensive coordinator. Riley helped TCU advance to the College Football Playoff national championshp game last season.

"(Preseason practice) is the third round of implementation," Swinney said of the offense. "We were able to install a lot in the spring, but we had some guys unavailable. We were able to build a good foundation in the spring and summer. Now, we'll continue to build during camp. We're not starting from scratch."

Leading the offense is quarterback Cade Klubnik. The sophomore led the Tigers to win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game and started the final game against Tennessee.

"I just want (Cade) to be the same person everyday," Swinney said of his quarterback. "He's definitely a vocal leader and an encourager. He oozes enthusiasm, but I want to see how he responds when things go well and when things go wrong...because they're both going to happen."

Swinney said (Klubnik) will have a talented of group of receivers to throw to, and it starts with junior Beaux Collins.

"Last year, (Beaux) was limited, but he's really, really developed this offseason," Swinney said. "If he stays healthy, he will have a great year. We have Antonio (Williams) coming off an All-American freshman year, then Cole (Turner) and Adam (Randall) and Spect (Brannon Spector). It starts with those five guys, but Noble (Johnson) is in great shape, and there's four or five other guys that we're going to be counting on."

Preseason practice also gives Swinney a chance to see the remaining freshmen take the field for the first time this year. The 2023 recruiting class was ranked No. 11 by 24/7Sports and features five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods.

"We had 16 guys who came in mid-year, and I certainly want to see their transformation," Swinney said. "They were introduced to how we practice in the spring, and were part of that first installation. They were able to get back at it this summer with a different pace. They have made a lot of progress, but I want to see where they are from a mental standpoint."

Clemson opened preseason practice Friday, the Tigers will open the 2023 season Labor Day night on the road at Duke. The first game is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4 in Durham.