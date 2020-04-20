Spiller, Leggett headline Clemson 2020 hall-of-fame class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Athletic Department will induct eight new members into its hall of fame this fall, Block C Club Director Bob Mahony said Monday.

The new inductees include one former head coach, one longtime administrator and six former student-athletes. The class includes five All-Americans, two ACC MVPs and two members of the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team.

The class is to be honored the weekend of Oct. 16-17 in conjunction with the Clemson-N.C. State football game at Memorial Stadium.

The group includes C.J. Spiller and Trevor Booker, who were both in their first year of eligibility for the hall of fame. Spiller finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2009 when he was a unanimous All-American and ACC MVP. Spiller was also an All-American in track during his Clemson career.

Booker led the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments as an All-American basketball player from 2006-10. He became the first ACC men’s basketball player with 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 assists, 200 blocks and 100 steals.

Three-time All-America golfer Nicky Goetze, who started on four top 20 Clemson teams during the early 1990s, also will be inducted. Goetze also was also an All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association.