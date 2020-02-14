COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lander rallies past Claflin

Claflin took its last lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth-inning when Malik James belted a solo home run, putting the Panthers up 4-3.

The lead only lasted until the top of the seventh-inning where the Bearcats pushed across six runs. Evan Harold had the big blow, a grand slam to put Lander up 9-4.

Claflin added two runs in its half of the seventh with Lander tacking on one more in the ninth for the Bearcats' final margin of victory.

Lander starter Justin Walker was the winning pitcher, while Holloway suffered the loss for Claflin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Panthers were led at the plate by Jalen Sprull, Danzel Lucas and Dobbs with two hits and an RBI, while James also had two hits that included a home run. Steven Joyner had three hits and scored two runs.

Lady Panthers drop doubleheader

The Claflin University softball team could not find its rhythm as they dropped a non-conference doubleheader to University of Charleston (WV), 5-0 and 3-1, Friday. The losses drop the Lady Panthers to 3-7 on the season.