COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lander rallies past Claflin

Lander rallies past Claflin
Lander University used a six-run seventh-inning in rallying past Claflin University, 10-6, in the first game of their Peach Belt Conference three-game series on Friday.
The loss, Claflin's fifth straight, kept the Panthers winless in conference play at 0-4 and 2-6 overall. Lander improved to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.
The two teams will meet Saturday in game two of the series followed by the finale on Sunday. Both games start at 2 p.m. at Mirmow Field.
In the early going of the game, it appeared the Panthers were on the way at capturing their first-ever Peach Belt Conference win. Claflin picked up two runs on three straight singles to open the game followed by an RBI sacrifice fly. Gerardric Dobbs hit a RBI single and Danzel Lucas added the running scoring sacrifice fly.
Claflin later pushed its lead to 3-0 with a run in the third inning.
During that time, Panther starter Makai Holloway was dominating the Bearcat batters, retiring the first 12 batters over four innings.
In the fifth inning, Lander tied the contest at 3-3 off Holloway with three runs, highlighted by a two-run homer from Roury Glanton.
Claflin took its last lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth-inning when Malik James belted a solo home run, putting the Panthers up 4-3.
The lead only lasted until the top of the seventh-inning where the Bearcats pushed across six runs. Evan Harold had the big blow, a grand slam to put Lander up 9-4.
Claflin added two runs in its half of the seventh with Lander tacking on one more in the ninth for the Bearcats' final margin of victory.
Lander starter Justin Walker was the winning pitcher, while Holloway suffered the loss for Claflin.
The Panthers were led at the plate by Jalen Sprull, Danzel Lucas and Dobbs with two hits and an RBI, while James also had two hits that included a home run. Steven Joyner had three hits and scored two runs.
Lady Panthers drop doubleheader
The Claflin University softball team could not find its rhythm as they dropped a non-conference doubleheader to University of Charleston (WV), 5-0 and 3-1, Friday. The losses drop the Lady Panthers to 3-7 on the season.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead after three complete innings and that would be all the scoring of the game.
The Lady Panthers defense, behind the pitching of Bre’Zhay Chambers, settled in over the next four innings. After allowing four hits over the first three innings, Charleston (WV) only managed two hits over the final four.
While Claflin's defense was solid, the Lady Panthers' offense was very stagnant in game one. Claflin managed just two hits, both by Ashley Thomas, over the seven innings.
Chambers went the distance, allowing five runs, four earned, with 10 strikeouts in the opening game.
Game two was a pitcher’s duel through seven innings. The teams combined for eight hits during regulation, six for Charleston (WV) and two for Claflin.
After scoring no runs in regulation, the Golden Eagles knocked out four hits for three runs in the top of the eighth.
The Lady Panthers managed just one run in the extra period.
Shaniya Thomas pitched a complete game recording four strikeouts in the loss.
Claflin will try to regroup on Sunday, when they host Slippery Rock in a non-conference doubleheader.