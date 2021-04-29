COLLEGE GOLF: Gamecock women top seed in NCAA golf regional

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina women's golf team is headed to the Bluegrass state as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Louisville Regional, set for May 10-12 at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., NCAA officials announced on Wednesday.

Led by 2021 SEC Champion Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, the Gamecocks won a program-best four tournaments this season and finished no worse than third in any event. Scoring records fell all season for the Garnet and Black with the three lowest 54-hole tournament totals in program history all coming this season, capped off by a 17-under 827 in stroke play at the SEC Championship.

Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 21-26.

The field in the Louisville regional shakes out, in seeding order, as South Carolina, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Michigan State, UCF, Tennessee, North Florida, Louisville, UTSA, Mercer, College of Charleston, Xavier, James Madison and Farleigh Dickinson.

