COLLEGE GOLF: Gamecock women top seed in NCAA golf regional

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina women's golf team is headed to the Bluegrass state as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Louisville Regional, set for May 10-12 at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., NCAA officials announced on Wednesday.
Led by 2021 SEC Champion Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, the Gamecocks won a program-best four tournaments this season and finished no worse than third in any event. Scoring records fell all season for the Garnet and Black with the three lowest 54-hole tournament totals in program history all coming this season, capped off by a 17-under 827 in stroke play at the SEC Championship.
Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 21-26.
The field in the Louisville regional shakes out, in seeding order, as South Carolina, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Michigan State, UCF, Tennessee, North Florida, Louisville, UTSA, Mercer, College of Charleston, Xavier, James Madison and Farleigh Dickinson.
Clemson seeded 8th
The Clemson women’s golf team was one of 18 teams selected for the Columbus-regional at the Ohio State University Golf Club-Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio. The 54-hole event will take place from May 10-12 with the top six teams from each regional site advancing to the NCAA Nationals set to be played at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. from May 21-26.
With the Tigers earning the 8-seed, it marks the sixth time in seven opportunities that the team has earned a regional selection.
Clemson finished four of its six events this spring in fourth place and was led by junior Ivy Shepherd and sophomore Savannah Grewal. Those two enter the postseason with stroke averages of 72.78 and 73.50, respectively.