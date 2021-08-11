Clemson’s Bridgeman advances to match play at US Amateur

CLEMSON -- Clemson senior All-American Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for seventh in the 36-hole stroke play qualifier at the US Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning and advanced to the match play championship for the first time in his career.

Bridgeman and Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head were tied through 13 holes of their first-round match when play was halted due to darkness Wednesday night. They will resume play at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Bridgeman finished his second round of stroke play Wednesday morning by playing holes 8 through 18. He had played the first seven holes on Tuesday evening at even par. On Wednesday morning, he played the final 11 holes in three-over-par, but it was still good enough to finish in the top 64 by seven shots.

Bridgeman finished the second round at Oakmont with a score of three-over-par 73. Combined with his opening round 63, the best round of the first round among 312 players, his 136 score for 36 holes was tied for seventh place. He was seeded eighth in the match play championship.