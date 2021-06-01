CLEMSON GOLF: Turk Pettit claims golf national championship

A few minutes later on the other side, Jin hit his tee shot on 18, near a trap, but in the rough. His second shot ended up just a couple of feet off the right front of the green. His chip finished eight feet short. He missed that putt and Pettit had the National Championship.

“To be honest I thought I might need a birdie over the last couple of holes, but in the end I didn’t,” said Pettit after the round.

“I never knew I had the lead or was tied for the lead until I finished. I am the type of player who doesn’t want to know. Coach (Larry) Penley was with me the last nine holes and he never told me. When you look at scoreboards you start thinking about winning and it takes your mind off your game. That’s the way I look at it.”

Penley was certainly proud of his senior in his final tournament as a Clemson Tiger. “Turk played great all week. He was so consistent in every area of the game. His ball flight on shots to the green were perfect for this course. You must have a high ball flight to be successful here and that is how he plays.