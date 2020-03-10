CLEMSON GOLF: Tigers, Bridgeman capture Palmetto Intercollegiate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bridgeman won the tournament with a score of 12-under-par 198, tied for the second lowest 54-hole individual score in Clemson history. He had rounds of 67-66-65 in the tournament in gaining his first collegiate win.

His four-shot victory over Pettit is tied for the fourth largest victory margin by a Clemson golfer in a stroke play event, the best since Doc Redman won by six shots at the Jackrabbit during the 2015-16 season. Bridgeman, a sophomore from Inman, SC, led the tournament with 16 birdies, his career high.

Pettit was the first-round leader with a 64, then finished with rounds of 69 and 69 for his final eight-under-par score of 202. He had 13 birdies for the tournament. It marked the second time this year Pettit finished second in a tournament, as he was the runnerup at the Maui Jim last September.

Nottingham’s score of seven-under-par 203 was good enough for third place, his highest finish in a tournament while in the Clemson lineup in his career (he finished third in an individual tournament in Puerto Rico as a freshman). With his scores of 69-69-65, the native of Kingsport, TN shot in the 60s three times in the same tournament for the first time in his career.