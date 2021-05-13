CLEMSON GOLF: Jordan Byrd named head men’s coach

CLEMSON –– Jordan Byrd, a 17-year collegiate coaching veteran, has been named the eighth head men’s golf coach at Clemson University, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Thursday. Byrd succeeds 38-year coaching veteran Larry Penley, who is retiring at the end of the season. Clemson begins play as the No. 1 Seed in NCAA Regionals on May 17.

Byrd has spent all 17 of his coaching years at Clemson as an assistant coach with Penley. In the past six seasons alone, the Tigers have won 18 tournaments and two ACC championships, including the 2021 title. Clemson has reached the NCAA Tournament all 16 years it has been held since Byrd has been an assistant and has been ranked in the final top 25 rankings 11 times, with the 2021 season likely to be the 12th.

“We are delighted to have Jordan Byrd take over the men’s golf program,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “When Coach Penley announced his intention to retire, we quickly identified Jordan as a top candidate for this position. We knew his leadership and engagement in the golf community were unparalleled. After others and I interviewed him, I knew he was ready to put his own mark on this program that he’s had such a large part in building.”