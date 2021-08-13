 Skip to main content
Bridgeman eliminated in Round of 16 at US Amateur
Bridgeman eliminated in Round of 16 at US Amateur

SPORTS LIBRARY Generic Golf illustration

CLEMSON -- Austin Greaser defeated Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman 6 & 4 in the round of 16 Friday afternoon at the United States Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Early Friday morning Bridgeman defeated Bo Jin of The Republic of China and Oklahoma State 1-up when he won the 18th hole with a birdie. That victory made Bridgeman the first Clemson golfer to reach the round of 16 at the US Amateur since 2017 when Doc Redman won the international tournament.

Bridgeman and Greaser, a rising junior at North Carolina, were tied after the first five holes. But Greaser won six of next nine holes, including three with birdies, to win by the 6 & 4 margin. It was Bridgeman’s first match play loss of 2021. He had been 5-0 coming into the match thanks to a 2-0 record at the ACC Tournament in April, a 1-0 record at the Palmer Cup in June and his first two wins at the US Amateur this week.

Bridgeman and Greaser had tied for fifth place at the ACC Tournament during the stroke play segment of the tournament with identical 206 scores.

Bridgeman became the 14th Clemson golfer to reach the Round of 16 at the US Amateur. The list dates back to 1976 when Parker Moore was a finalist at Los Angeles, California.

Bridgeman, a second-team All-American last year when he had a 70.11 stroke average and was named the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year for Men’s Golf, will return to Clemson this weekend to begin his senior season for Jordan Byrd’s first Clemson golf team.

The Tigers open the season Sept. 10 at the Maui Jim Collegiate at Mirabel Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

