Hester named Coach of the Year

Clemson head coach Kelley Hester has been named the 2023 LPGA Southeast Section Coach of the Year, it was announced last week by the Ladies Professional Golf Association Professionals membership.

The award marks the fifth time in her career that Hester has been named SE Section Coach of the Year (2009, 2016, 2021, 2022) at three different institutions.

The LPGA selects annually Teachers, Professionals, Coaches, and Junior Golf Leadership awards. Each of the six sections of the LPGA Professionals – Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, Western, and International – winners are selected by the Section Officers and Section Nominating Committee Chair in each of the four categories.