Herbstreit says Irish should be No. 1

After a 31-17 win Friday at North Carolina, Notre Dame passed the latest test.
With a top-20 road victory against the No. 19 Tar Heels (6-3, 6-3 ACC), the No. 2 Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0) made a statement, according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Saturday morning on ESPN's College GameDay, Herbstreit called Notre Dame college football's most complete team, adding that the Irish are deserving of a No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking.
"Man, I can sit here and break down Xs and Os — talking about the tight ends, the running game, the play action with (fifth-year senior quarterback) Ian Book, the offensive line, they did a nice job without two of their starters yesterday, the defense that's been incredible — to me, it's a mindset," Herbstreit said.
"When you watch Notre Dame, it's a different feel watching this team. Compared to some of the teams they've had in the past, they've got a chip on their shoulder and they believe in each other.
"I think, after watching them play, I think they're maybe the most complete team in college football right now — more than Alabama, more than Ohio State, more than Clemson. Right now, I think Notre Dame's the most complete team in college football. I'd put them No. 1."
Notre Dame held North Carolina scoreless in the second half while punching across a pair of indomitable touchdown drives. The Irish went 13 plays, 97 yards and 5:22 for a 13-yard touchdown run by Northwestern graduate transfer wide receiver Ben Skowronek and took a 24-17 lead with 7:05 left in the third quarter.
Notre Dame delivered a dagger with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter, capping an eight-play drive that went 89 yards and 4:32, when sophomore running back Kyren Williams' one-yard touchdown plunge put the Irish ahead of a 31-17 lead. On deck are favorable games against Syracuse (1-8, 1-7) next Saturday and Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3) Dec. 12, plus a likely rematch Dec. 19 with No. 3 Clemson (7-1, 6-1) in the ACC Championship Game.
"I can't see anybody blowing them out," said ESPN host Rece Davis. "But absent of just getting obliterated by Clemson, Notre Dame is going to make their way."
ESPN analyst Desmond Howard shared the same thoughts as Davis and Herbstreit.
"Notre Dame is starting to make me a real believer," Howard said. "Now, I knew they were good — I didn't know they were this good. I mean, so far, they've passed every test. And the way that they came out yesterday — OK, it was a shootout earlier, right? Neither defense could stop either offense. But then, the second half, they just stymied North Carolina's high-powered offense and they went on about their business as usual."
Garrett Stepien reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
