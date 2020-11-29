Herbstreit says Irish should be No. 1

After a 31-17 win Friday at North Carolina, Notre Dame passed the latest test.

With a top-20 road victory against the No. 19 Tar Heels (6-3, 6-3 ACC), the No. 2 Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0) made a statement, according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Saturday morning on ESPN's College GameDay, Herbstreit called Notre Dame college football's most complete team, adding that the Irish are deserving of a No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking.

"Man, I can sit here and break down Xs and Os — talking about the tight ends, the running game, the play action with (fifth-year senior quarterback) Ian Book, the offensive line, they did a nice job without two of their starters yesterday, the defense that's been incredible — to me, it's a mindset," Herbstreit said.

"When you watch Notre Dame, it's a different feel watching this team. Compared to some of the teams they've had in the past, they've got a chip on their shoulder and they believe in each other.

"I think, after watching them play, I think they're maybe the most complete team in college football right now — more than Alabama, more than Ohio State, more than Clemson. Right now, I think Notre Dame's the most complete team in college football. I'd put them No. 1."