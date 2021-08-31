GEORGIA FOOTBALL: Settled at QB: No. 5 Georgia has its man in JT Daniels

But none of those opponents was on the level of Georgia's season opener Saturday, when the No. 5 Bulldogs take on the third-ranked Clemson Tigers in Charlotte.

If Daniels is hyped for the moment, it doesn't show.

“I approach it the same way I do anybody else — it's just another game of football,” he insisted. “It's cool to have a game like this in Week 1. But if we beat Clemson by 100 and lose the rest of the season, we're not going to make it to the SEC (championship). And if Clemson wins by 100, we can still win the SEC if everything else goes out way.”

It's clear this is the sort of game that Daniels has long expected to play a leading tole in, going back his days at Mater Dei High School near Los Angeles.

The private school has produced a plethora of top athletes across a wide range of sports, so there was plenty of attention on Daniels after he threw for more than 12,000 yards — with an astonishing 152 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions — over his high school career.

Daniels was one of the nation's top recruits — No. 1 on some lists — when he signed with Southern California ahead of the 2018 season. He quickly locked down the No. 1 job in preseason camp to become the just the second true freshman quarterback to start for the Trojans in his first game.