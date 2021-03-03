Who Panthers could trade to acquire Deshaun Watson

The Carolina Panthers are one of three teams reportedly on the "wishlist" for Deshaun Watson, but the Houston Texans quarterback hasn't been made available yet and if he is, it'll take a substantial return in assets for the franchise to move on from him.

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King believes the Panthers could be willing to offer Christian McCaffrey and Teddy Bridgewater as a part of a seven-player package for Watson that would include draft selections.

"I’d be surprised if the Panthers hadn’t made an offer by now, quite frankly," King wrote. "This is a fit in many ways. Very aggressive new owner (David Tepper), who would move mountains for a franchise QB. It’s not in the AFC, meaning Houston wouldn’t have to see Watson in the playoffs till the Super Bowl. (That would be a Belichick factor.)

"Because the Panthers are not flush with draft capital, I think they’d have to include a quarterback with some value and at least two very good veteran players."

Panthers team owner David Tepper respects Watson as a potential superstar at the quarterback position and may do everything he can to land him, per various reports. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora writes that Carolina has considerable interest in the franchise signal caller and Tepper is leading that charge as the decision-maker.