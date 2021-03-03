Who Panthers could trade to acquire Deshaun Watson

The Carolina Panthers are one of three teams reportedly on the "wishlist" for Deshaun Watson, but the Houston Texans quarterback hasn't been made available yet and if he is, it'll take a substantial return in assets for the franchise to move on from him.
NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King believes the Panthers could be willing to offer Christian McCaffrey and Teddy Bridgewater as a part of a seven-player package for Watson that would include draft selections.
"I’d be surprised if the Panthers hadn’t made an offer by now, quite frankly," King wrote. "This is a fit in many ways. Very aggressive new owner (David Tepper), who would move mountains for a franchise QB. It’s not in the AFC, meaning Houston wouldn’t have to see Watson in the playoffs till the Super Bowl. (That would be a Belichick factor.)
"Because the Panthers are not flush with draft capital, I think they’d have to include a quarterback with some value and at least two very good veteran players."
Panthers team owner David Tepper respects Watson as a potential superstar at the quarterback position and may do everything he can to land him, per various reports. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora writes that Carolina has considerable interest in the franchise signal caller and Tepper is leading that charge as the decision-maker.
"Carolina is beyond smitten with Watson and owner David Tepper is fairly consumed by the prospect of landing him and no matter what happens with this transcendent young quarterback (and I still believe he is dealt at some point), the Panthers are going to play some role in the process," La Canfora wrote recently. "They might not be able to secure him, ultimately, and others clearly possess higher draft capital, but when it comes to Watson, Tepper's aim is true and their desire is real."
McCaffrey is reportedly included in packages the Panthers are interested in using to acquire Watson, but La Canfora says it is too early to determine if that deal was actually on the table.
"And while I don't believe the Panthers have in fact offered three first-round picks, plus McCaffrey, for Watson ... I absolutely believe they would make that transaction in an instant," La Canfora wrote. "Don't expect the Texans to seriously entertain moving Watson until much closer to the draft – all the better to keep trying to drive the price up – but if/when they do, the Panthers will be motivated to make it happen."
Texans general manager Nick Caserio has said his franchise has no plans to trade Watson, who has five years remaining on his contract and has a no-trade clause.
Watson has requested a trade from Houston, but thus far, the franchise hasn't entertained those demands. Watson recently removed all references to the Texans on his social media platforms, sending a clear message he is disgruntled and wants a solution. Watson simply wrote "athlete" in his social media profiles and attacked links to his marketing agency and "football inquiries" to his Twitter and Instagram following of nearly 3 million.