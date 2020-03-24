Watson in New England? Speculation has former Clemson QB as Patriot in 2021

According to SportsBettingDime.com, former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the odds-on favorite to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2021.

According to John Perrotto, the reason that Watson tops the list at +300 is the "Toxic Texans' Culture."

"Watson’s contract with the Houston Texans expires after next season," Perrotto wrote. "It seems plausible he could look to leave Houston following this week’s stunning trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

"Like many others around the NFL, Watson was clearly shocked by the trade of one of the league’s premier receiving threats.Will the trade eventually push Watson to leave? It’s hard to say for certain with free agency still more than a year away.

"However, a picture of a toxic culture with the Texans under coach Bill O’Brien is starting to develop.

"Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin said in an interview with ESPN that O’Brien compared Hopkins to late Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. That remark reportedly came during a recent meeting between O’Brien and Hopkins. Former Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong claims O’Brien ruined his career."